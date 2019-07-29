Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is among the 15 women Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, consider as ‘Forces for Change’.

The women will feature in a special September issue of Vogue, which Meghan guest-edited.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child in May, spent seven months working with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on the issue.

The former actress, 37, said in a statement she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue – usually the year’s most read – to “the values, causes and people making impact in the world today”.

The cover of the magazine, which will be available on Aug. 2, features, apart from Chimamanda, names such as teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women’s rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.

There are also Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, and model and former refugee Adut Akech. The list also includes mental health and diversity campaigners.

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” Meghan said in the statement.

“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

The issue also features a “candid conversation” between Meghan and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, and an interview with veteran primatologist Jane Goodall.

