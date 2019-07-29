Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State over death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

The President also commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the 82-year-old who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984.

Describing the late octogenarian as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing,” President Buhari applauds his patriotic services to his fatherland, community and humanity.

He urges Governor Fintiri and his siblings to keep alive the salutary values which their late father embodied.

The President prays Almighty God to console those who mourn the departed ex-serviceman and grant his soul rest.

