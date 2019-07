Southnice Records star BeevLingz has a new captivating track for his fans, and the musical video for his single “Come Down” features Ycee.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch with cameo appearances by BBNaija 2017 winner Efe and guitar maestro Fiokee.

The song was co-produced by PuffyTee and Tu2.

