Tacha has definitely carved a niche for herself in ensuring she is one of the most talked-about housemates in the Pepper Dem house, but her latest outburst left Ebuka disappointed.

The spunky 23-year-old who lives her life like her favourite musician Cardi B has now earned herself some knocks while some commentators on social media interpreted her response as being genius after she failed a question from Ebuka.

During the Sunday Night eviction show, Ebuka (The host) asked Tacha to give three characteristics that a prospective Big Brother winner must possess since she has crowned herself as an expert and seems to know everything.

However, SYMPLYTACHA looks dumbfounded and totally lost as she replied: “Tacha Tacha Tacha.”

Ebuka evidently looks disappointed as he told her “that’s not smart enough” but Tacha went on to defend her ignorance by saying she is characteristics. Ebuka emphasised he wants characteristics and not a name but the beautiful Tacha couldn’t explain what she meant by ‘Tacha Tacha Tacha’.

Watch the moment below:

A twitter user wrote: “What an embarrassment to Nigeria.”

Another wrote: “How dumb is # Tacha? Just confirmed it.”

Another added: “Tacha needs a personal English teacher.”

