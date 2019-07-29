By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed great shock over the death of former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

Prince Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, described Alhaji Ogunleye as an astute administrator and a politician par excellence who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Ogun State.

He said some of the facilities currently being enjoyed by the people were as a result of the former deputy governor’s efforts, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the State attained its current status.

Governor Abiodun urged the family to take consolation in the fact that Alhaji Ogunleye lived an impactful life that benefitted thousands of people.

Ogunleye was deputy governor during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba. He died early this morning at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.

