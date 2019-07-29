The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has secured the conviction of Samuel Emmanuel Magaaji and Balogun Ibrahim Olasunkanmi, both of whom were charged with offences bordering on internet fraud and romance scam.

They were arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court on separate one-count charges.

Magaaji posed as Lillian Nora, a white lady online to swindle one Mike Dewey of $500. Olasunkanmi posed as Brenda Jones and milked onf Dele Ferguson of $500.

The charge against Samuel read: “That you, Samuel Emmanuel Magaaji (aka Lillian Nora) sometimes in May 2019 at Ilorin, within the judicial division of the High Court, while acting as Lillian Nora a white Caucasian lady, with gmail account lolliannora98@gmail.com did attempt to cheat by fraudulently inducing one Mike Dewey in delivering to you the sum of $500 (Five Hundred Dollars) under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with him and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code.”

The charge against Balogun read: “That you, Balogun Ibrahim Olasunkanmi (alias Brenda Jones) sometimes in July 2019 at Ilorin, within the judicial division of the High Court, while acting as Brenda Jones, a white Caucasian lady, with gmail account jbrenda1012@gmail.com did attempt to cheat by fraudulently inducing one Dele Ferguson in delivering to you the sum of $250 (Two Hundred and Fifty US Dollars) under the guise of being in a relationship with him and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code.”

They pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Justice Abdulgafar convicted them and sentenced them to six months in prison to take effect from July 15, 2019 without an option of fine.

They were also ordered to forfeit all the phones and items recovered from them to the Federal Government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

