Nigerian top hip-hop artiste Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has revealed how much he made from his first major music deal.

Wizkid, whose collaboration with Beyonce in the Brown Skin Girl song, is making waves in the national and international community, revealed that his first big amount was N250,000.

He revealed this while speaking on a topic titled “Afro Pop meets High Finance” at the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum held in Abuja.

He told the audience that he is investing and ensuring that the platform he is creating will last a long time. This is aside touching the lives of many including his parents.

While many are known for their lavish spending when they attain a certain level of success, Wizkid is worth $12 million (N4.3billion) according to Hopper’s Instagram Rich List.

He also expressed enthusiasm on his new deal with UBA which he said is “the biggest deal for Africa” and said that he hopes that this will solve some of the problems encountered in the entertainment industry.

“It’s not enough to play a song insulting the government. We all have a role to play,” he said.

