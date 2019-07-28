President Trump on Sunday announced that Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe, a staunch ally, will replace Dan Coats as director of national intelligence (DNI).

“I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence,” Trump wrote.

“A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Trump added.

“Dan Coats, the current Director, will be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly.”

Coats’ exit capped a tumultuous tenure in which President Donald Trump repeatedly questioned U.S. intelligence assessments around the globe.

Coats, a former senator, had clashed with Trump over North Korea and Russia and the former Indiana senator has widely been considered among the most vulnerable members of the president’s administration – even as both men have downplayed talk of tension.

