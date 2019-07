Thelma and Nelson have been evicted from Big Brother Naija House, leaving 14 housemates.

Thelma’s eviction Sunday shocked many followers of the reality show.

Thelma Ibemere, 26 years old, is a Hair and Beauty practitioner.

Nelson’s eviction too was shocking. Nelson Allison was Mr. Universe Nigeria 2018.

All the remaining housemates were slated for eviction today. The evicted duo got the least votes.

There are now 14 housemates remaining.

