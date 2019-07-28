President Donald Trump is unfazed by criticism over his attacks on Rep. Elijah Collins and his African-American dominated constituency of Baltimore as he escalated the attacks on Sunday.

In Sunday tweets, Trump said it’s “sad” that the longtime congressman has done “so little” for the city he represents.

“So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore,” Trump said, before claiming that “statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!”

According to thehill.com, Trump did not expand on what statistics he was referring to. He defended his position again early Sunday, saying that there is “nothing wrong” with pointing out that Cummings has done a “very poor job.”

“The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people… Elijah Cummings has failed badly,” Trump said.

The tweets came in the 24 hours after Trump called Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform committee, a “brutal bully” while casting his district as “disgusting” and “rodent infested.”

“Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump said on Twitter earlier Saturday.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cummings’ District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Several Democratic lawmakers, including public officials from Baltimore, denounced Trump’s comments as racist.

Cummings, himself responded to the president’s attack, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Cummings has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout the president’s time in the White House, and he has used his role as House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman to conduct investigations into the administration.

The congressman several weeks ago said that the administration’s treatment of migrant children at U.S.-run facilities was “government-sponsored child abuse.” Trump’s attacks also came just days after Cummings’ committee authorized subpoenas for records from the White House regarding aides’ use of personal email and text applications for official business

