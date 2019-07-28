The Twitter war between Nigerians and Kenyans triggered by Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo got worsen on Sunday after Tiwa Savage tweeted to calm the storm.

Olunloyo had declared Nairobi as the most unsafe city in Africa as she turned down invitation to a media event in Kenya.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote on Saturday: “Kenyan fans, I will no longer be attending #AWiM19 African Women in Media due to a SECURITY THREAT as a result of the Al-Shabab bomb attack today in the Mogadishu Mayor’s office. I will not be in #Nairobi tomorrow. Al-Shabab terrorists often operate in Kenya,” she posted.

Kenyans got infuriated by her attack on their capital, and the fact that their artistes were snubbed by Beyonce in her latest album while Nigeria has four artistes made matters worst.

Tiwa Salvage on Sunday wade into the supremacy battle and tweeted: “The truth is NOBODY actually wins when we fight it’s all love from this side.”

The truth is NOBODY actually wins when we fight 💔 it’s all love from this side #OneAfrica #OneLove 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6GfPv8wqTg — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Some Twitter users then called her out, telling her to face her music as they enjoy the Twitter war.

Sorry no vex, I only paused for a minute to catch up, let me face my small hustle and seal these deals … continue catching fun my dear https://t.co/dhKnE1kJXc — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Tiwa Savage got annoyed and started dishing out salvage responses as some Twitter users churn out sarcastic comments at her.

Because na your papa own Nigeria, my friend shut your smelly mouth https://t.co/59rPlS6QJW — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Who is your mama? 😏 https://t.co/b7qCptnrLI — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Guess I’m fake then https://t.co/5gw4dahXhN — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) July 28, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

