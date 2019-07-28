Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has assured citizens of Oyo State that governors in the six Southwest states were already working in concert to launch a new security architecture in August 2019.

This, he said, was part of efforts planned by the Chief Security Officers of the states to tackle insecurity in the region.

Makinde disclosed this on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, indicated that the thanksgiving was in honour of Madam Abigail Makinde, the mother of the governor.

The governor said he and his counterparts in the region had met and agreed to launch the new security architecture to nip the menace of insecurity in the bud.

He also made it known that Oyo state would equally launch its state-own security system before his 100 days in office.

”I and other governors of the South West, have met on how to launch a new security architecture before the end of August 2019.

” The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September, we will launch a new security architecture for the state, he disclosed.

Makinde further reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the four key pillars of his administration, which were Security, Health, Education and Economy.

He said his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.

According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths are taken care of.

The Governor stated that having cancelled the N3,000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention, which will soon be provided for the schools.

He explained that his administration decided to cancel the levies hitherto imposed on students of public schools to allow many indigent students have access to free education.

”I have visited Adeoye Hospital Ibadan and what I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing, the radiography machine has never worked since it was installed”, the governor revealed.

Makinde alleged that the past administration spent some money in some sectors, especially health without monitoring its effectiveness.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

