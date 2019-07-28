An environmentalist in the Niger Delta, Mr Morris Alagoa, has urged Southern Ijaw youths to shun violence and take education seriously.

Alagoa, a rights activist and the State Coordinator, Environmental Right Action, (ERA) stated this on Sunday in Angiama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (SILGA), during the Annual National Convention of Federated Union of Southern Ijaw Students.

The theme of the convention, according to NAN, is: “Education the Panacea for Rehabilitating SILGA’’.

He said that education was crucial in our present day society stressing that anyone who was not educated in this dispensation of life “makes himself an object of stigmatisation”.

Alagoa said that a popular quote by Nelson Mandela (the Madiba) said, “Education is the great engine of personal development’’.

“Therefore, it is through education that the daughter of a peasant farmer can become a doctor, that the son of a mile worker can become the head of the mile.

“Education is light; not acquiring it is likened to being sentenced to remain in some kind of darkness,’’ he said.

He defined education as the process of receiving or giving systematic instruction, especially at a school or university (formal education).

”As a concerned indigene of Southern Ijaw, I am very disturbed that the local government producing the highest volume of crude oil and gas in the state has remained so underdeveloped and neglected.

”No local government has oil facilities and Multinational Oil Companies operating in the environment like Southern Ijaw; none.

”The neglect Southern Ijaw is suffering should spur us to seek ways of getting over our current challenges,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Angiama, King Prof. Millionaire Ambowei, advised the youth of Southern Ijaw to embrace education as that was the way forward.

Ambowei, the Non-Executive Commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) South South, appealed to the youth to shun all forms of militancy in order to ensure development in the area.

In his speech, the President of Federated Union of Southern Ijaw Students, Mr Wari Theophelus, said education had really changed the mindset of the young people in the area.

He appealed to the youth to shun violence, criminality, kidnapping and crude oil theft to be educated so that they could be relevant in the society.

Southern Ijaw LGA occupies an area of 2,682 square Kilometers and, also covering approximately 60 km of the Atlantic Coastline, and the largest local government in Bayelsa.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

