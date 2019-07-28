Radio host and critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze took his family out for a special show at the Genesis Cinemas on Sunday.

Guess what they went there to watch, ‘Lion King.’

Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page on Sunday to display the picture he took with his lovely family at the cinema.

He wrote: “Have you seen lion king? It’s the most amazing movie I have seen this year.

“Hollywood will not kuku Kee us o! Na real lion act lion king o, chai! When your budget is upwards of $260 million perfection becomes a right!

“Thanks @genesiscinemas for the awesome experience and big shout to @coolfmlagos for the hook up.

“If you have not seen lion king, you need to hurry to Genesis Cinemas today!”

