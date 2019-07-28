The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has said it is consulting its lawyers over the order by a federal high court in Abuja that it should be declared a terrorist group and proscribed.

Ibrahim Musa, the President Media Forum of the IMN, said the group is also ‘studying the purported order’, which it is yet to receive. He dismissed the order a joke.

Musa said its scholars and lawyers are already studying the development, and would provide an appropriate and adequate response in due course,

The Full IMN statement:

The Islamic Movement has learnt of the fallacious court order for its proscription by a high court in Abuja, that it is a terrorist group.

We are in consultations with our lawyers, and we would, as a peaceful people who have been victims of Buhari government-sponsored terror attacks throughout his first term and continuing, give an appropriate response.

We want to assure the general public and the international community that we will not be pushed into taking any rash decision no matter the provocation.

This order, we believe, was hastily obtained to sweep under the carpet the glaring human rights abuses suffered by the Islamic Movement at the hands of Buhari’s administration since the Zaria genocide of December, 2015. We reject any false flag terror attacks that the authorities would be plotting in our name, and by this assure the general public that we have never contemplated the use of terror tactics in our ways. This is not about to change.

It is all part of the blinding official stereotypes against the Islamic Movement. We would however not relent in calling for the immediate release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, using all lawful and peaceful means as we have done all this while. We will not be distracted by this huge “joke”.

