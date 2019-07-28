Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) , Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend received the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), exchanging pleasantries with President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.
L-R: Special Assistant to the President of AFDB, Mr. Olajide Oyewusi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.
Related
Join the conversation