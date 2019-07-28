President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday urged family members of the deceased corps member, Precious Owolabi to accept the will of God in good faith.

Owolabi was killed during a protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites in Abuja on July 22.

Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, advised the family to take heart, saying that the loss would never be forgotten.

During the condolence, Osinbajo engaged the father of the deceased, Ayo Owolabi in a heart-to-heart discussion.

The Vice President was accompanied by Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Council Chairmen of Zaria, Sabongari and Kudan Local government Areas.

The Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, described last Monday as a very sad day for the NYSC family.

“Actually, last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family and for the Vice President to come on behalf of the President on condolence with the family is an indication that the Federal Government really cares for the NYSC.

“And the welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the Federal Government, we appreciate it and I can assure you that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened.

“As you can see, the corps members are very proud of the Federal Government for the President to come to this house, this indicated that Precious Owolabi is a hero, he died in the service of our country.”

