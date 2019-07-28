Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kaduna to commiserate with the parents of Precious Owolabi, the youth corps members who was killed on Monday, during the face-off between Shiite protesters and the Nigerian police in Abuja.
Owolabi was working for Channels TV until his death.
Osinbajo is accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who received him at Kaduna Airforce Base, according to a tweet by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.
The parents of Owolabi live in the university town of Zaria.
