Mrs Owolabi, Precious Owolabi’s mother

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kaduna to commiserate with the parents of Precious Owolabi, the youth corps members who was killed on Monday, during the face-off between Shiite protesters and the Nigerian police in Abuja.

Owolabi was working for Channels TV until his death.

Osinbajo is accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who received him at Kaduna Airforce Base, according to a tweet by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The parents of Owolabi live in  the university town of Zaria.

 