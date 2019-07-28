Candidates who participated in the 2019 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), can check their results online and print out a copy..

All you need are the result checker pin and serial number.

They are contained in the smart identity card used during the exams.

Follow the process here:

1. Go to https://www.waecdirect.org. which is the WAEC result checking portal.

2. Enter your WAEC Examination Number in the required column.

3. Select your Examination Year which is 2019.

4. Select your Examination Type which is “school candidate result”.

5. Then enter the Card Serial Number.

6. Enter the Card PIN afterwards.

7. Finally, click “Submit” button to get your 2019 WAEC Result.

*Adopted from The Nation

