Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former ministers, Lai Mohammed, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Geoffrey Onyeama are expected to face the Nigerian Senate this week

They were among the 12 nominees remaining to undergo the Senate screening, out of the 43 names sent by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Others expected to face friendly fireworks are Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who was listed against last Friday, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna); Engr. Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River); Engr. Sulaiman H. Adamu (Jigawa); Amb. Maryam Katagum (Bauchi); Clement IK Anade Agba(Edo)

Onyeama who was the former minister of Foreign Affairs, has been facing attacks from his APC family in Enugu, while Fashola is expected to face tough questions over the state of Nigeria’s roads and power. The former Lagos governor superintended three ministries in one, when he was appointed by Buhari in November 2015.