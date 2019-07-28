Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former ministers, Lai Mohammed, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Geoffrey Onyeama are expected to face the Nigerian Senate this week
They were among the 12 nominees remaining to undergo the Senate screening, out of the 43 names sent by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
Others expected to face friendly fireworks are Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who was listed against last Friday, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna); Engr. Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River); Engr. Sulaiman H. Adamu (Jigawa); Amb. Maryam Katagum (Bauchi); Clement IK Anade Agba(Edo)
Onyeama who was the former minister of Foreign Affairs, has been facing attacks from his APC family in Enugu, while Fashola is expected to face tough questions over the state of Nigeria’s roads and power. The former Lagos governor superintended three ministries in one, when he was appointed by Buhari in November 2015.
Ggemisola Saraki, a senator in the sixth senate is expected, as is the tradition, in the upper chamber, to take a bow and go.
Senators have already in record time passed 31 out of the 43 nominees referred to it for confirmation by Buhari.
The screening began on Wednesday, with 10 nominees passing through the senate grilling.
On Thursday, 14 others were screened, while only seven were screened on Friday.
Senate President and the other senators have been pilloried for allowing many of the nominees turn the screening into a walk-in-the-park, as many were not rigorously interrogated. Many were simply asked to take a bow and go.
Join the conversation