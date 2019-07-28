The Advocates for Rights Leaders Association (ARLA), also known as ‘Believers in Politics’ (BIP), has urged Christians to participate actively in Politics in Nigeria.

Mr Segun Okeowo, National President of the group, who spoke with newsmen during the association’s national conference tagged: “When the Righteous Rule” held in Ilorin on Sunday, said Christians should not see politics as dirty and forbidden.

Okeowo said that righteousness was essential to achieving the country of our dreams.

“When the righteous rule the people rejoice. What we need in this nation is righteousness, which means doing things the right way.

“Nigeria is not poor, nothing is wrong with us except leadership. Once we get leadership right everything in Nigeria will be sorted out.

“So, there is a lot we as Christians can offer in terms of righteousness and good leadership in Nigeria.

“A lot of young people are not politically educated. The understanding of most young people in Nigeria is “chop I chop”.

“That is not what Awolowo, Azikwe and Sardauna stood for, we cannot survive in the nation with the kind of young generation we have.

“If our young people going into politics have “what is on ground” attitude, then Nigeria is doomed”, he said.

“The understanding of many Christians is that when you go into politics, you have joined the devils.

“I have met a lot of politicians, who may not necessarily be Christians but they hold integrity in high esteem”, he said.

