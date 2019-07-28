Biggie, the voice that represents the Big Brother organizers on Saturday asked all housemates to give their top five finalists list, the names mentioned were quite expected but Gedoni stunned viewers after his selection.

In his selection, Gedoni mentioned his five names and didn’t stutter as he fails to mention the name of his girlfriend, Khafi, but thankfully he didn’t mention her name for immediate eviction when asked.

However, Khafi chorused his name as she mentions her five finalists.

The common names in this list were – Mike, Ike, Tacha, Mercy while everyone wants Frodd out on immediate eviction.

Prior to the selections, Ike and Mercy while gossiping on the relationship between Khafi and Gedoni both agreed he (Gedoni) was not much into Khafi. Mercy stated that Gedoni was stressing Khafi as she served his food and ensured she withdraws from other male housemates.

Gedoni and Khafi are the first housemates to be caught on camera having sex in the Big Brother Pepper Dem house.

