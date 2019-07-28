As everyone awaits the outcome of eviction from the Big Brother Pepper Dem gang house tonight, Tuoyo who was evicted last week believes Tacha will definitely remain in the game as he suspects she has spiritual backings, popularly known as “Juju”

Tuoyo made the statement while speaking on LITV, he also revealed that Tacha believes she is confident but according to him, “Tacha is proud.”

He said: “Tacha is proud. She thinks she’s confident but she’s proud. When I first heard about the Juju stuff in the house, I gave a second thought to it. Her over-confidence makes me think that there might be something spiritual backing her up.

For her to say, till the 99th she would still be at the big brother house. That means there is a backup. It might be financial, but I think it is spiritual. Something is really shaky there. That was it bead says a lot. Since she’s friend with Jaruma that sells spiritual items, I think 70% of me thinks she is using juju.”

However, all housemates are up for possible eviction tonight.

