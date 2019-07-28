President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has tweeted a romantic marriage anniversary message to his wife of 35 years, Grace Yemisi, vowing to marry her all over again.

The former minister of agriculture in Nigeria described the wife as not only his sweetheart, but also his rock and friend.

“Today is a special joyful day for me: 35 years ago I married my sweetheart, Grace Yemisi. I would not be who I am today without her. I will marry you again, honey, 35 times over. Happy 35th anniversary my sweetheart, rock and friend”, he wrote on Sunday.

In another tweet, he flashed back to 1984 when the couple tied the nuptial knots and published photographs of the wedding.

“My sweetheart, we were so young, found love, and never looked back since 1981. Today as we celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary, I just want to thank you for marrying me. Marrying you is the best decision of my life!💕”

The Adesinas in their late fifties, have two children, Rotimi and Segun.

