The police in Lagos State have arrested two tenants suspected to have killed their landlord, dumped his body in a well and stole his car.

The tragic incident occurred on 24th July, 2019 at about 5.00am, at Iba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The suspects are Daniel Isaac, 38, and Emmanuel Chukwu, 36, while the landlord’s name is Don Able.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, on Sunday said policemen from Iba Police Station, on stop and search duty at First gate, Agboroko area, Iba flagged down a Toyota Camry which was driven in a reckless and suspicious manner, by “two suspects namely Daniel Isaac ‘m’ 38 years old and Emmanuel Chukwu ‘m’ 36 years old.

“Further investigation revealed that the first suspect, Daniel Isaac killed his Landlord, Don Able ‘m’ 50 years old from Rivers State and dumped the corpse in a well, inside his compound at Owodun Street Area, Ikotun. The suspect was escaping with the robbed vehicle of the deceased along with his accomplice Emmanuel Chukwu, when they were intercepted.

“Their intentions were to go and sell the car. They confessed to the Commission of the Crime. Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba are investigating the case. Suspect will be charged to Court,” he said.

He also stated that in a related development on July 24 at about 11.15a.m., the Satellite Police Station received an information from a credible source.

The statement quoted the source as saying that a bag containing a suspicious item was smuggled into a bus at a motor park for transportation to Onitsha in Anambra by some unknown persons.

Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer, DSP Chike Oti, was said to have deployed his surveillance team to motor parks at Maza Maza area to recover the bag.

Upon searching the bag, 50 rounds of 38mm live ammunition hidden inside a sack containing ‘garri’ was recovered.

Elkana said that a female, who claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area to deliver to someone in Onisha, was arrested and that she was at press time helping the police with useful information.

He added that the case had been transferred to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigations.

