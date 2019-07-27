Singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has completed the signing of a mega deal with United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Wizkid posted on his Instagram page on Saturday that the deal that would make him a brand ambassador for UBA, was already a done one.

He wrote on his page: “It’s official! United Bank for Africa and Wizkid! Now let’s change the world. Biggest deal for Africa! 🌍💙❤️$$$$$!!! #Jigga! #DoneDeal!”

The 29-yer old singer started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2009, he signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment.

He rose to prominence in 2010 with the release of the song “Holla at Your Boy” from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011). “Tease Me/Bad Guys”, “Don’t Dull”, “Love My Baby”, “Pakurumo” and “Oluwa Lo Ni” were also released as singles from the Superstar album.

In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter. Ayo, his self-titled second studio album, was released in September 2014. It was supported by six singles: “Jaiye Jaiye”, “On Top Your Matter”, “One Question”, “Joy”, “Bombay” and “Show You the Money”. Following the release of his second studio album and expiration of his 5-year recording contract, Wizkid left E.M.E.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

