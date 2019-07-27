American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known mononymously as Jidenna, gives us a scoop of what his album “85 to Africa” looks like.

On the album, “85 to Africa,” he says that being unceremoniously booted from his home of three years, “felt like the story of being black in America. We’re living in this beautiful house by the lake, that cul-de-sac life. Everything is dandy, career’s going well, we’re paying the lease on time, we’re doing everything right and then, out of nowhere, at 6 am in the morning, we’re displaced.”

“We had nowhere to come home,” he says, “so we ended up going back to Africa.”

