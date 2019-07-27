Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has ventured into politics, as he is aspiring to represent his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency at the parliament.

The actor was mobbed by huge crowd at Legon Campus, Ghana, as he was cleared to contest the primaries of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.

He posted on his Instagram page: “Yesterday I successfully passed the vetting and cleared to contest the Ndc primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon. Together we can make Ayawaso West great again, yes we can.”

In another post, Dumelo said, “It’s time for Ayawaso West Wuogon….it’s time to listen and serve the interest of the people. It’s time for change….I John Dumelo, humbly ask you to support me on this journey. God bless you and God bless Ghana. Please follow the official campaign page for daily updates.”

