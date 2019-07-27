The University of Lagos, UNILAG, has fixed August 1 to 21 for its Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening into all courses/programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year, while the aptitude test comes up between August 26 and 30, 2019.

This is contained in a statement issued by the school Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, in Lagos, on Saturday.

The Registrar said only candidates who made the institution their first choice in the 2019 UTME and scored 200 and above were eligible for the screening upon payment of screening fee of N2, 000.

“Candidates who will not be 16 years of age by Oct. 31 are not eligible and need not apply. In the same vein, candidates who do not participate in the UTME screening will not be considered for placement,” he said.

Specifically, Azeez said that the post- UTME aptitude test would hold from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30.

He said that candidates must possess five credits passes at one sitting in relevant O’ Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar noted that former students of the institution whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status could re-apply.

The fresh application, according to him, would be on condition that the “new admission shall be for a new programme/course different from the former programme/course.’’

He warned, that any student expelled from the university would not be offered fresh admission.

The Registrar urged eligible candidates to log on to the University’s website, “www.unilag.edu.ng’’, click on admission and follow the registration procedure.

“Candidates are to log in with their post-UTME number as username and the surname in lower cases as password and then continue with the procedure to generate their post-UTME Examination Pass,’’ he said.

Azeez urged candidates to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.

He warned that the university had zero tolerance for drug abuse as any student found wanting would lose his/her studentship.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

