Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru wedded his long time girlfriend on Saturday in Benin, Edo State, South-South Nigeria in an elaborate ceremony.

The Super Eagles player, who played for Nigeria at the just concluded African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where they won bronze married his girlfriend, Etsy.

Onyekuru, who is 22 years, plies his trade at Turkish champions, Galatasaray where he is on loan.

The couple are said to already have a one-year old son.

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru becomes a married man from today. Dude is just 22-years old. His wife is probably younger. I love this couple. God when😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nFrKE3UORD — Benny (@BenUgbana) July 27, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

