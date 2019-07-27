Onyekuru who plays for Turkish club Galatasaray SK, as a forward was in the bronze winning Super Eagles at the 2019 African Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt. The 22 year-old from Onitsha is loan to Galatasaray from English Premier League club Everton.
The Nigerian Football Federation tweeted the wedding, wishing the couple well:
“Our @henryconyekuru got eye not just for the goals, his got it also like other @NGSuperEagles players for their spouses. One word for this couple as they get married today in Benin. Congrats To the Onyekurus”.
Onyekuru’s wife already has a son for him.
Expectedly,the marriage was attended by many Super Eagles stars.
Join the conversation