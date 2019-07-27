Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha on Saturday said one of his biggest dreams is to bring the issue of flooding in the state to an end.

According to him, plans to tackle the menace were already in place, adding that his administration would sustain policies and programmes aim at making the state the cleanest and healthiest in the country.

Ihedioha who made the promise while leading sanitation exercise in Owerri on Saturday, urged residents of the state to sustain their commitment to the monthly event.

The governor, who stressed the health benefits of a clean environment noted that it could attract investors into the state.

While commending the residents for participating in the exercise, he urged them to sustain “the renewed spirit of keeping their environment clean’’

The governor also commended the Ikedi Ohakim led Sanitation Committee for a “job well done’’ and assured that the exercise would continue to receive the necessary support of his administration.

“I am happy that this exercise from the reports we are getting across the state, is a huge success and we urge everyone to continue in this renewed spirit. We understand the importance of a clean environment; aside the health benefits, it encourages commercial activities.

“The commitment that has been demonstrated by our people gladdens my heart; we are also working towards tackling the flooding in Owerri and other parts of the state.”

The Chairman of the Imo State Planning, Sensitization and Implementation Committee on the Cleanup and Sanitation, Ikedi Ohakim, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the exercise.

Ohakim, a former governor of Imo, said the present government had shown capacity to rebuild the state and promised that more work will be done to recover the environment once the rains stopped.

