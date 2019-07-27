The Police Command in Katsina State said on Saturday that it had recovered 500 animals from bandits in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

“A group of bandits numbering 200 on motorcycles with dangerous weapons invaded and attacked residents of both Sabon-Garin-Baure and Baure communities simultaneously two days ago.

“The DPO Safana immediately led teams of Operations Puff Adder to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that lasted for about four hours.

“The police succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums and chased them out of the villages,” Isah said.

He further said that the police were able to recover 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats that were rustled by the hoodlums, as well as three motorcycles from them.

He said the police were now pursuing the hoodlums in Rugu forest who escaped with gunshot wounds.

The PPRO urged the public to continue to partner with security agents in the fight against crimes.

