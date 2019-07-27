Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye was caught on photo having fun with activist, Festus Keyamo after he asked the lawyer to sing the second stanza of the National Anthem on Friday during ministerial screening at the Senate.

Melaye had asked Keyamo to recite the second stanza of the National Anthem when he was being screened for ministerial position by the Senate.

“I know you to be intellectually mobile, I want you to recite the second stanza of the national anthem,” he said.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, however, saved Keyamo by overruling Melaye’s request.

Immediately after Keyamo was cleared, he and Melaye were seen having fun in a laughing handshake.

