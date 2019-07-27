President Muhammadu Buhari with Liberia President, George Weah and others at the event
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the 172nd Independence anniversary of Republic of Liberia where he received ‘The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour in Monrovia.
President Buhari with President George Weah alongside Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulraz of Kwara State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as he attends 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebration of Republic of Liberia in Monrovia on 26th July 2019.
President Buhari with President George Weah and Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gbehzohngar Findley as he receives The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour as part of Liberian 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebration in Monrovia on 26th July 2019.
Buhari and Liberian President, George Weah
