R-L: Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs  Yetunde Odejayi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Dr. Jimoh Yusuf;  Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi  Hamzat; Head, Global  Engagement & Partnership, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, Alan Steven and an official of the institution during a courtesy visit on the deputy governor in his Alausa office on Thursday.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat met with delegates from the Global  Engagement & Partnership, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health in Lagos recently to discuss issues relation to occupational safety.

 