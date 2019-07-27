Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has described the death of the veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, as a great loss for sports journalism in Nigeria.

In a condolence message to Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Oyebanji family and Nigerian media, the governor said that the news of the journalist’s demise was shocking.

According to a statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, in Ibadan on Saturday, he said that Oyebanji personified excellence in sports reporting, while in active service.

The governor also commiserated with Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors and sports journalists around the globe, “for the loss of one of their own”.

‘Those of us who followed his career progression will not forget in a hurry, how he used his expertise to shape sports journalism at the NTA, Ibadan, and at the network stations of the organisation.

”To say the least, sports journalism has lost a gem and we pray that the good Lord will console his immediate family and give his colleagues, the sporting world and journalism, the fortitude to bear the loss.

”We equally urge the widow, the children and members of the immediate family to remain strong in their determination to actualise the unfulfilled dreams of the departed,” he stated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

