Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday felicitated with the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi, Prof. Chike Edozien, on his 95th birthday and 28 years coronation anniversary on July 28.

The governor’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Saturday in Asaba.

Okowa said that the government and people of Delta joined the people of Asaba and Anioma nation in celebrating the nonagenarian monarch and one of the oldest living Professor in Nigeria on his 95th birthday and 28th coronation anniversary.

He noted that the monarch’s 28 years reign as the 13th Asagba of Asaba has witnessed tremendous improvement in community relations, peace and prosperity of his domain, Asaba.

“As one of the oldest traditional rulers in the country and oldest living Professor, his leadership qualities as a royal father has over the years earned him numerous recognitions and awards.

“We admire the maturity and wisdom of the royal father in administering his domain, consistently ensuring peace and development, and promoting a strong appetite for education and commerce among his people.

“The nonagenarian has over the years, successfully sustained the heritage of patience, tolerance and good neighbourliness that was bequeathed by his ancestors, and taken his people to new heights of integration into the global community,” Okowa said.

The governor said that the monarch had brought his intellectual pedigree and global exposure to bear on the leadership of the traditional institution, which he inherited 28 years ago.

“His majesty’s pedigree has no doubt impacted positively in the modernisation of the Asaba traditional institution to accommodate the large influx of visitors as a state capital,” he said.

The governor prayed the almighty God to grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his people and humanity.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

