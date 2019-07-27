By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has begun extensive rehabilitation of the 32Km Sango-Ojodu Abiodun road.

The road is one of the roads which was awarded and abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The road, which cut across various border communities between Lagos and Ogun State has been in the state of comatose before the emergence of the present administration and to bring succour to the lives of the people living along that axis, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, few days ago directed that immediate palliative measures should begin on the road.

The governor also said that the road remained one of his top priorities as soon as the rainy season goes down.

He also promised to ensure the completion of the road project which had undergone over 300% variation in its cost of construction during the past administration.

The road was awarded at a cost of N12bn in 2012 and the immediate past administration later raised the budget to N70bn with N22bn already expended on 5-flyover bridges along that road.

The state government lamented that the socio-economic activities along the axis had been greatly affected due to the neglect of the road based on claim of paucity of funds by the previous government.

Residents along the road, in reaction, commended Abiodun for his quick response.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

