The Offa Descendants Union (ODU) in Offa, Kwara, on Saturday said it received with shock the death of a former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Dr Mufutau Olatinwo.

The union made its position known in a message signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Maruf Ajenifuja, and made available to newsmen in Omu-Aran.

Olatunwo, who was said to have died in the early hours of today (Saturday, July 27) after a brief illness, was 65 years old.

He was scheduled to be buried in his residence, GRA Area Offa, by 4 p.m. according to Islamic rites.

The union described the death of Olatinwo as a rude shock, saying that it was a great loss not only to the people of Offa but Kwara as a whole.

The message quoted the ODU President, Dr Funsho Oladipo, as describing the late former Rector as an accomplished administrator and epitome of humility.

“Olatinwo was a strategic mediator, innovative solution provider and destiny support system with a unique culture of humility to humility.

“The ODU hereby commiserates with the Olatinwo family, Federal Polytechnic Offa, Offa community, friends and colleagues over his death.

“May Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Oladipo said.

Olatinwo rose from the position of a lecturer in the institution to become its rector and had his appointment confirmed by late President Umar Yar’Adua in March 2008.

