Nigerian and Kenyan Twitter users have been exchanging barbs on the social media platform, provoked by a post on 25 July by Kemi Olunloyo, when she said she would not attend a media summit in Nairobi for safety reasons.
Many people from both sides have jumped into the fray, posting ridiculous and hilarious tweets, and trading insults that attack each nation’s weaknesses and highlight the strengths.
Some of the tweets pit some Kenya celebrities in music, film and sports against Nigeria’s celebrities and throw the retweet-like challenge. And some insults are just too excessive that one wonders why Twitter has allowed the gladiators to run their tweets without moderation or calling a ceasefire.
From the plethora of tweets from Nigerians, it appears the Nigerians are winning the war of barbs and we dare say have overwhelmed the Kenyans on the social media platform.
In one of the retweet-like challenge,Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was pitted against Kenya’s Michael Olunga. Iwobi won with over 4000 likes, while Olunga got just 1,200 retweets, an indication of the overwhelming number of Nigerians on Twitter.
Retweet for Olunga, like for iwobi #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/oCi6TaKbL5
— ™ (@Allanpetr) July 26, 2019
By midday on Saturday the hashtag #kenyavNigeria and Kenya were trending as numbers one and two on Twitter Nigeria trend.
We share 30 of them:
Mumu Kenyans no go see this ones ooo. Nigeria is what Kenya hoped to be #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/x3HKqTD8d4
— Kowe_Banks (@KAdemoroti) July 27, 2019
Kenyans winning race with body odour.
#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/U2vxYVH2I4
— Starry (@starry_promise) July 27, 2019
A rare picture of MR KENYA 2019#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/pVWWi03Ddn
— Isaac Lancelot (@IsaacLancelot2) July 27, 2019
Which is the better Currency? Like for 1000 Naira Retweet for 1000 Shillings. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/ZGGgW72x8r
— Adefila Kamal (@KamalAdefila) July 27, 2019
Is it true? You can't play Rhianna's song "shine bright like a diamond" in Kenya, it won't play lol #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/7S7Qp0aDM0
— Franklin (@The_Grinch11) July 27, 2019
Kenyans playing hide and seek with some of their family members. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/rnFhbpciwr
— Dejinski (@dejinski) July 27, 2019
South Africans trying to be part of the #kenyavsnigeria trend but the tweets are in English. pic.twitter.com/1M7U3S1T1L
— The Serial Chiller (@Beneezrr) July 27, 2019
Even Google know them
#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/8zMbzwwMRf
— Hayzed (@KvngHayzed) July 27, 2019
The Smartest Engineer In Kenya#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/iuXtdLaPw0
— BlvckLyfe25 (@FredEze7) July 27, 2019
Halftime scores: Kenya 10 vs 2500 Nigeria
Let the second half begins #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/0bMfqIfjnX
— Macaulay Omodolapo (@dollypscool) July 27, 2019
What Kenyans use to fly Vs what Nigerians use.#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/GKJX7sUw6f
— Sir Learns_Elot. (@Sir_Learns_Elot) July 27, 2019
See how their flag look like bed bug #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/eIM4E4I3MR
— L.a.x (@Lax08316608) July 27, 2019
Can we settle this #KenyavsNigeria for once?
RETWEET For Nyashinski
LIKE For Burnaboy pic.twitter.com/X9PKkZLvFj
— BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) July 27, 2019
Facts
According to human development index
HDI#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/AITNaUA1ZS
— E.W_Kuloba™ (@WamarlK) July 27, 2019
Celebrities in Kenya VS Celebrities in Nigeria. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/N3DhWMGiUp
— BIG LIAR (@pompido042) July 27, 2019
Have you ever wondered why Kenyans never wear dark shades ?
Cause they won't be able to see themselves #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/KfxHA6AesM
— Thomz (@sayotomi1) July 27, 2019
Nigerian Minister here embarrassing her country with a narrow mind and view of issues. How she is even a minister is a shocking #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/UV40qyQOsa
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 27, 2019
That look when you know this 3 musicians from Nigeria can Buy Kenya #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/mNn2LL1oWp
— Ani Anaka™ (@Im_Anaks) July 27, 2019
Women in Kenya wear weaves to enhance beauty.. Women from Nigeria put on weaves to differentiate gender…. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/pFcZJBwY3m
— Major Ndung'u (@major_ndungu) July 27, 2019
Let's settle it now
Who is better?
RT for Kenya's President
Like for Nigeria's President #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/gxmq8t3h55
— Oba of Delta (@AwharitomaVigor) July 27, 2019
Even their capital Naira + Obi = Nairobi. They don't know their fathers. Lol. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/he8cUVJSwK
— Toski Mural (@mural_toski) July 27, 2019
Retweet for Lupita Nyongo and Like for Genevieve Nnaji #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/IStJoUaA2l
— Fun Things (@FunTinZ) July 27, 2019
Public toilets in Nigeria #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/WJyqlp67xm
— Kiprop O'riop Koitum (@korir_kelvin) July 26, 2019
Nigeria's best high school mathematics teacher
#KenyavsNigeria
Wizkid pic.twitter.com/VqsyJLFFDY
— Wanyama A. S (@As_Wanyama) July 26, 2019
Teacher;How can someone become a Germany citizen?
Nigeria student:Through Germination.#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/JrmTWp0IMJ
— Emmer (@Emmer254) July 26, 2019
In Nigeria when elections are near, the politicians get more creative. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/vGGlmY5rK8
— Charles Wahinya™ (@Charleswahinya_) July 26, 2019
If I speak about this #KenyavsNigeria thing, Twitter will suspend me, I know pic.twitter.com/uX0uwGgemx
— Plezident Kingston (@ItsKemey) July 26, 2019
LMFAO These Nigerians be making noise when their symbol of justice is tired#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/snE32PltV4
— The Art Genius (@pencilart_sam) July 26, 2019
Join the conversation