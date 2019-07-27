Nigerian and Kenyan Twitter users have been exchanging barbs on the social media platform, provoked by a post on 25 July by Kemi Olunloyo, when she said she would not attend a media summit in Nairobi for safety reasons.

Many people from both sides have jumped into the fray, posting ridiculous and hilarious tweets, and trading insults that attack each nation’s weaknesses and highlight the strengths.

Some of the tweets pit some Kenya celebrities in music, film and sports against Nigeria’s celebrities and throw the retweet-like challenge. And some insults are just too excessive that one wonders why Twitter has allowed the gladiators to run their tweets without moderation or calling a ceasefire.

From the plethora of tweets from Nigerians, it appears the Nigerians are winning the war of barbs and we dare say have overwhelmed the Kenyans on the social media platform.

In one of the retweet-like challenge,Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was pitted against Kenya’s Michael Olunga. Iwobi won with over 4000 likes, while Olunga got just 1,200 retweets, an indication of the overwhelming number of Nigerians on Twitter.

By midday on Saturday the hashtag #kenyavNigeria and Kenya were trending as numbers one and two on Twitter Nigeria trend.

We share 30 of them:

Mumu Kenyans no go see this ones ooo. Nigeria is what Kenya hoped to be #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/x3HKqTD8d4 — Kowe_Banks (@KAdemoroti) July 27, 2019

A rare picture of MR KENYA 2019#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/pVWWi03Ddn — Isaac Lancelot (@IsaacLancelot2) July 27, 2019

Which is the better Currency? Like for 1000 Naira Retweet for 1000 Shillings. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/ZGGgW72x8r — Adefila Kamal (@KamalAdefila) July 27, 2019

Is it true? You can't play Rhianna's song "shine bright like a diamond" in Kenya, it won't play lol #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/7S7Qp0aDM0 — Franklin (@The_Grinch11) July 27, 2019

Kenyans playing hide and seek with some of their family members. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/rnFhbpciwr — Dejinski (@dejinski) July 27, 2019

South Africans trying to be part of the #kenyavsnigeria trend but the tweets are in English. pic.twitter.com/1M7U3S1T1L — The Serial Chiller (@Beneezrr) July 27, 2019

Halftime scores: Kenya 10 vs 2500 Nigeria

Let the second half begins #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/0bMfqIfjnX — Macaulay Omodolapo (@dollypscool) July 27, 2019

What Kenyans use to fly Vs what Nigerians use.#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/GKJX7sUw6f — Sir Learns_Elot. (@Sir_Learns_Elot) July 27, 2019

See how their flag look like bed bug #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/eIM4E4I3MR — L.a.x (@Lax08316608) July 27, 2019

Can we settle this #KenyavsNigeria for once? RETWEET For Nyashinski

LIKE For Burnaboy pic.twitter.com/X9PKkZLvFj — BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) July 27, 2019

Celebrities in Kenya VS Celebrities in Nigeria. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/N3DhWMGiUp — BIG LIAR (@pompido042) July 27, 2019

Have you ever wondered why Kenyans never wear dark shades ? Cause they won't be able to see themselves #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/KfxHA6AesM — Thomz (@sayotomi1) July 27, 2019

Nigerian Minister here embarrassing her country with a narrow mind and view of issues. How she is even a minister is a shocking #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/UV40qyQOsa — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 27, 2019

That look when you know this 3 musicians from Nigeria can Buy Kenya #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/mNn2LL1oWp — Ani Anaka™ (@Im_Anaks) July 27, 2019

Women in Kenya wear weaves to enhance beauty.. Women from Nigeria put on weaves to differentiate gender…. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/pFcZJBwY3m — Major Ndung'u (@major_ndungu) July 27, 2019

Let's settle it now

Who is better?

RT for Kenya's President

Like for Nigeria's President #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/gxmq8t3h55 — Oba of Delta (@AwharitomaVigor) July 27, 2019

Even their capital Naira + Obi = Nairobi. They don't know their fathers. Lol. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/he8cUVJSwK — Toski Mural (@mural_toski) July 27, 2019

Retweet for Lupita Nyongo and Like for Genevieve Nnaji #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/IStJoUaA2l — Fun Things (@FunTinZ) July 27, 2019

Nigeria's best high school mathematics teacher

#KenyavsNigeria

Wizkid pic.twitter.com/VqsyJLFFDY — Wanyama A. S (@As_Wanyama) July 26, 2019

In Nigeria when elections are near, the politicians get more creative. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/vGGlmY5rK8 — Charles Wahinya™ (@Charleswahinya_) July 26, 2019

If I speak about this #KenyavsNigeria thing, Twitter will suspend me, I know pic.twitter.com/uX0uwGgemx — Plezident Kingston (@ItsKemey) July 26, 2019

LMFAO These Nigerians be making noise when their symbol of justice is tired#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/snE32PltV4 — The Art Genius (@pencilart_sam) July 26, 2019

