The National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, on Saturday elected new executive to steer its affairs for the next one year.

The election which took place at the Training College of the Civil Defence Corps in Abeokuta witnessed the presence of delegates from different tertiary institutions across the state.

Stakeholders voted their preferred candidates into all executive and legislative positions.

While announcing the results of the election, the electoral chairman, Comrade Kehinde Olaonipekun described the election as satisfactory and in line with the constitution of the association.

Zaka Abidemi Azeez who emerged as President with 17 votes defeated his closest opponent, Ogunrombi Gbemileke who had 7 votes while 2 votes were voided.

Other excos are: Akinremi Samson Eniola (Vice President I), Okeleye Odunayo (VP II) Adegelu Collins (VP III), Sowole Basit (Gen. Sec.), Abdulazeez Bashir Adegboyega (PRO I), Jolaosho Azeez (PRO II), Nurudeen Popoola (PRO III), Abolade Ibrahim (Fin. Sec.), Adeyeri Sodiq (Treasurer), Adekunle Tobi (Welfare Director), Abidogun Abisoye (Social Director), Olaniyi Timothy (AGS I), Bamgbela Surprise (AGS II).

Elected Legislatives are: Sodiq Shakiru (Senate president), Ajayi Oluwafemi (Deputy Senate president), Oshikomaya Gbolahan (Clerk) and Sodunke Ganiu (Chief Whip).

The President-elect in his acceptance speech commended all electorate who gave their votes to him and stood by him.

He then promised to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in Ogun State and to work with the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun in the interests of all indigenous students.

