Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is wishing her numerous fans a lovely weekend with gorgeous wear that will set tongues wagging.

The Yoruba actress and single mother posted a revealing but beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page on Saturday.

At 41, Aigbe feels that she is still beautiful and kinky, which is what the pictures on display show.

The picture shows the front and back view of beautiful Aigbe, with alluring eyes and an inviting smile.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp