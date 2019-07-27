Nigerian actress, Edo native and television host Linda Osifo marks her 28th birthday today.
Linda who was first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant wrote herself a lovely message:
It’s my BIRTHDAY! All I want is PRAYERS, please. I no fit write all the great things God dey do for LAO’s life!
But this year we go kill’em shaaa😂
Cheers to another amazing year loading. Thank you God Almighty.
Check out her new pictures.
Credit goes to:
Mua: @bloomingdale07
Head piece: @urezkulture
Hair styled by: @xcelhairs
Shot and edited by: @praise_that_photographer
Assist: @official_otee
