Nigerian actress, Edo native and television host Linda Osifo marks her 28th birthday today.

Linda who was first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant wrote herself a lovely message:

It’s my BIRTHDAY! All I want is PRAYERS, please. I no fit write all the great things God dey do for LAO’s life!

But this year we go kill’em shaaa😂

Cheers to another amazing year loading. Thank you God Almighty.

Check out her new pictures.

Credit goes to:

Mua: @bloomingdale07

Head piece: @urezkulture

Hair styled by: @xcelhairs

Shot and edited by: @praise_that_photographer

Assist: @official_otee

