Nigerian rapper, singer and producer Abdul Rasheed Bello is proud of his daughter who has officially graduated from a UK university.

JJC Skillz as he is popularly called has 3 kids with 3 different women and is married to actress Funke Akindele and they have lovely twin babies together.

Sharing the the news on his timeline, he wrote:

Thank you lord for this beautiful day. Through the ups and downs you’ve overcome.💪🏾 @tamirabello I’m proud of you 🥰 The future is now up to you. ✊🏾I believe in you #daddyslittlegirl #happy #blessed #thankful hip hip hooray

