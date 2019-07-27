Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the alleged assault of a Nigerian, Tayo Faniran, by the South African Police on Thursday.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the alleged attack as frightening and uncalled for.

“Their almost physical attack on him is most unprofessional, ” Dabiri-Erewa added in the statement issued by the Head of Media of the commission, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

“Faniran is, however, not in police net and the commission will reach him for a one-on-one interaction,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that some South African policemen were currently on trial for alleged maltreatment of some Nigerians in South Africa.

She said the call for caution and restraint in such matters would continue.

The alleged harassment of Faniran, a Big brother Africa Star, was seen on an Instagram Live video as South African policemen stopped him for a routine search.

He was allegedly assaulted following his insistence on riding to the police station in his own car and refusal to turn off the Instagram Live recording from his cellular phone.

