By Paul Iyoghojie

The management of BUA International Limited located at Church Gate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos has dragged its Chief driver, Austin Okwe before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing four vehicle valued at N4, 500, 000.

The vehicles are: Toyota Corolla with Reg. Number EPE 659 BO, valued at N1m; Kia Cerato with number SMK 77 BS valued at N700, 000 and Nissan Urvan with number EPE 455 AS valued at N450, 000.

The accused, a resident of Olokodano Street, Okokomaiko from Cross River State was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a three-count of stealing by conversion.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon told the court that the accused committed the offence in 2017 at BUA International Limited at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Solomon inform the court that the accused used his position as the chief driver to steal four vehicles entrusted in his care by his employer.

He said that during investigation, the accused allegedly denied stealing the vehicles but that he gave the vehicles out to his friends to be using since the vehicles were not in use.

Solomon added that when the accused was asked if he took permission from his employer before giving out the vehicles to his friends, Okwe could not give satisfactory answer.

He said the offences committed were punishable under sections 287, (8) and 334 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate A.M Davies granted him bail and adjourned the case till 6 and 19 August, 2019 for trial.

