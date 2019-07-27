Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has charged the state Football Club, Niger Tornadoes, to bring home the AITEO trophy as they face Kano Pillars Football Club at the 2019 AITEO finals holding at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, on Sunday.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, said Bello advised the Minna-based club not to be intimidated by Kano Pillars as the runners-up in the 2018 edition of the cup, adding that Niger Tornadoes were also finalists in 2017.

He noted that the entire state was solidly behind the team and expressed optimism that the club would take back the trophy it lost in 2000.

“Tornadoes need this trophy and I know the team is adequately motivated to go for the kill, we are praying for their victory and we will be at the stadium to cheer them to victory,” he said.

The governor said that adequate support for the team had been made to cheer them up during the final face-off with Kano Pillars.

He assured that the team would get all the support it deserved.

Tornadoes lost to Akwa United in the final in 2017, while Kano Pillars threw away their 3-goal lead to lose on penalties to eventual winners of the cup, Rangers of Enugu in Asaba in 2018.

Tornadoes have the chance to represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup should they emerge champions in Sunday’s encounter.

