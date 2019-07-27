The Ogun government says the last batch of intending pilgrims, 174, from the state to Saudi Arabia for 2019 will leave the state on Saturday.

The Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abdul-Hakeem Kalejaiye, stated this on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta.

“This will be the last batch of intending pilgrims to be airlifted by the state for the 2019 pilgrimage,” he said.

Kalejaiye explained that out of the 913 slots allocated to Ogun for the exercise, 724 intending pilgrims scaled its screening, adding that 550 had earlier been transported to Saudi Arabia.

“The first batch of intending pilgrims was airlifted on July 20 and arrived in Medina on July 21.

“Presently, 550 Pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia while 174 intending pilgrims are about to be airlifted, any moment from now,” he said.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free pilgrimage.

According to him, spiritual fathers are on ground to instruct, teach and guide the intending pilgrims on the tenets of Islam.

“Many people often desire to perform hajj with Ogun Muslim Board due to our track record on pilgrimage.

” Our good performance has always been made possible by the support we usually receive from the state government, especially in the area of logistics.”

Kalejaiye urged the intending pilgrims to take heed of instructions dished out to them and put them into practice, for them to be spiritually fulfilled.

