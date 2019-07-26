A man who cheated on his former wife while they were married, has learnt in the most gruesome way, that hell hath no fury than a woman scorned.

Reports said the man fell for the seduction of the former wife, who grabbed his penis, while his pants were down and cut it, along with the testicles, with a scissors.

Then she did the most unexpected: doused the genitals in acid and then flushed everything down the drain, leaving only one centimetre of penis for the man.

The Mail Online said the 58 year-old Taiwanese woman told the petrified man:’If I can’t have it, no one else can’, before taking 40 sleeping pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to police, the attack happened in the couple’s home in the township of Hukou, which is in Taiwan’s north-western county of Hsinchu, on 24th July.

Reports say they had divorced less than a month ago but Mr Chen, jobless for two years, continued to live off his wife.

Authorities with the local Xinhu Precinct said they received a call from a howling Mr Chen, 56, following the incident at 8:50pm local time.

According to Taipei Times, the woman allegedly then threatened to douse the man with hydrochloric acid when he blockaded himself inside the bathroom and called for help, police said.

Xinhu Precinct deputy chief Kao Kai-long said: ‘While the victim had his pants down, the suspect used a pair of scissors to cut off the victim’s genitals.’

Arriving officers added Ms Lee was found unconscious in the home after she ingested some 40 sleeping pills in a bid to kill herself.

Both she and her ex-husband were taken to National Taiwan University Hospital Zhudong Branch and are in stable condition.

Cases of women severing husbands’ genitals have become rampant in the last 30 years.One woman who made global headlines in 1993 was Lorena Bobbit, who cut her husband’s penis for allegedly raping, sodomising and abusing her. Lorena cut off John Wayne Bobbit’s penis while he was asleep, although he was lucky, doctors were able to re-attach the penis, surgically.

Read More:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

